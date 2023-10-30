Seven suspects arrested during Operation Shanela held at Mtubatuba

The Multi-Disciplinary Operation Shanela held in Mtubatuba policing precinct yielded positive results. The operation was focusing on the recoveries of drugs, illegal firearms, dangerous weapons, contravention of Immigration Act, suspect raiding, traffic offences and compliance inspections of liquor outlets.

On 27 October 2023, the police arrested seven suspects and charged them for various crimes ranging from unlawful possession of firearm, dealing in dagga, dealing in drugs, illegal possession of drugs, obstruction of police officers while performing their duties, contravention with Immigration Act and driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicated substance.

Police seized 9mm pistol, parcels of dagga, drugs and undisclosed amount of money for further investigation.The views of authors published on South Africa Today are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of South Africa Today. By viewing, visiting, using, or interacting with SouthAfricaToday.net, you are agreeing to all the provisions of the headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: SATodayNews »

Accused sentenced for fraud and identity theftSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Hungary Ready to Discuss Gas Deliveries Via TurkStream After 2024South Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Operation Restore detains four suspects for possession of drugsSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Iranian Ground Forces Launch Eqtedar 1402 Drill in Central RegionSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Cape Town lady in court for alleged vehicle finance swindleSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Bonnieville labourers sentenced to life in prison for killing farmer and attempted murder of his wifeSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕