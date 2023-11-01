Seven decades of war: Israel vs Hamas - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, 4137 Palestinians were killed, 1524 (37%) are children; more than 13 000 injured. Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.

South Africa Headlines Read more: SABC NEWS ONLİNE »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Hamas fires on Israeli forces pressing ground assault - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Hamas said its militants in Gaza fired anti-tank missiles at Israel's invading forces.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

MONEYWEB: Oil holds slump with Israel-Hamas war, demand outlook in focusBrent for December settlement, which expires Tuesday, traded 0.4% higher at $87.81 a barrel.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: Flags and murals as N.Irish pick sides in Israel-Hamas warThe growing number of flags displayed were supplemented by murals and graffiti showing support for either the Palestinians or Israel, depending on which side of Northern Ireland's sectarian divide they were located.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Israel presses Gaza incursion, vowing no ‘surrender’ to HamasIsrael said it had struck 300 targets in the fourth night of land operations in Gaza, coming under Hamas anti-tank and machine-gun fire

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

THEAFRİCAREPORT: Al Jazeera makes a comeback in Israel-Hamas WarAl Jazeera makes a strong comeback covering the Israel-Hamas war, while facing criticism and restrictions from Israel and the US.

Source: TheAfricaReport | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Hamas attack will inspire greatest US terror threat since ISIS: FBI - SABC NewsThe US government has seen an increase in threats against Jews, Muslims and Arab Americans.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »