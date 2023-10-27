Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defence to focus on Ntanzi’s confession and rights

JOHANNESBURG - The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa trial centred its cross-examination around the rights of one of the men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa and confessing to it.

The court is hearing evidence on a confession statement signed by Bongani Ntanzi in June 2020 at the Moroka Police Station. Ntanzi made another confession statement before a magistrate and his lawyer at the Boksburg Magistrates Court over a week later.

The former Sibanye Gold mineworker is one of five men accused of murdering the Bafana Bafana captain nine years ago.Bongani Ntanzi's lawyers argued that he was tortured and beaten into signing an already written confession statement at a dumping site in Orlando, Soweto. headtopics.com

They claimed Ntanzi's assault was led by the lead cop behind this case, Investigating Officer Bongani Gininda. On the witness stand is Lieutenant-Colonel Mohale Raphadu, who claimed Ntanzi was sober, happy, and free when he confessed before him.

But Ntanzi's lawyer, Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, put it to Raphadu that some of his important rights were never read to him as required by law.“No,” Raphadu responded.

