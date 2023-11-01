Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defence argues accused should’ve been detained in Tembisa

The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officer was cross-examined about his involvement in the arrest of accused one Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya in Tembisa on Buthelezi testified that he was accompanied by one of the investigating officers Sergeant Batho Mogola, when they found unlicensed live rounds of ammunition inside Sibiya’s shack.
On Wednesday, Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu questioned Buthelezi about why his client wasn’t detained in Tembisa for being in possession of the unused ammunition since the alleged offence was committed within the area’s jurisdiction.
They then proceeded to Vosloorus, where they met with the lead investigator, Brigadier Bongani Gininda.After a brief stop at Gininda’s offices in Aeroton, near Soweto, they later went to a police station in Pretoria, where Sibiya was detained.Although he couldn’t remember the exact time, Buthelezi said it was “after dark”.
“That was now on the 31st of May 2020. It could be more than 14 hours from the time he was arrested to the time he was detained. I’m just estimating,” Mngomezulu continued.Earlier, Mngomezulu put it to the EMPD officer that Sibiya claimed he was beaten up when he was arrested.
