Senzo Meyiwa trial: Accused ‘did not sleep’ before making confession, says defence

Five men are on trial for the former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper’s murder.The cross-examination of Colonel Moholo Solomon Raphadu by the defence concluded in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Friday.

He told the court that he introduced himself as a justice of the peace officer and showed Ntanzi his appointment certificate before commencing to read the suspect his rights as contained in a pro forma.

The book entry revealed that Ntanzi was booked out of his cell on 18 June 2020 at 08:15 am and was returned to his cell on Friday 19 June at 02:30 am. “In other words, it means this person did not sleep according to the entries as I was following them because he is booked back in at 02:30 am and then at 04:50 am he is booked out to court. headtopics.com

Raphadu, in his response, said the suspect should have informed him about the assault “if it really took place”. But the witness said his introduction to Ntanzi was not “a threat” and disagreed that the interpretation induced fear in the accused.The defence has claimed that Ntanzi was “tubed, tortured and assaulted” into either making or signing the confession documents about Meyiwa’s murder.

