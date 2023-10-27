Senzo Meyiwa’s Mother Ntombifuthi Calls on Murderer To Confess and Plead Guilty, SA Heartbroken

Senzo Meyiwa's mother's heart is shattered that the person who killed her son has not come forward and confess

Ntombifuthi cried that it has been almost a decade, and she still doesn't know who pulled the triggerWith eight years of experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer at Briefly News, provided in-depth coverage of police investigations and high-profile court cases in

Senzo Meyiwa's mother has been tortured in her heart for not knowing who killed her son. Images: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty ImagesSenzo Meyiwa's mother, Ntombifuthi, poured her heart out over how her son's trial has made her feel and called for the killer to step forward. Ntombifuthi feels tortured because her son's case is still unsolved. Netizens cried with her and shared her pain, crying once more for justice over Meyiwa's death. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: brieflyza »

Nine years after Senzo Meyiwa’s death, court grapples with alleged confessionAn alleged confession made by one of the suspect in Senzo Meyiwa's murder came under the spotlight in court on Thursday. Read more ⮕

Mzansi Pays Tribute to Senzo Meyiwa on 9th Anniversary of Death: “Rest Well, You Deserve Justice”Senzo Meyiwa passed away today nine years ago. The soccer star is remembered by fans and loved ones who continue to fight for justice and preserve his legacy. Read more ⮕

'Justice must be done for the people of Senzo': SA marks 9 years since murderSome South Africans have been attending the trial to find out exactly what happened to their beloved Bafana Bafana captain after he was gunned down allegedly by intruders on 26 October 2014. Read more ⮕

WATCH LIVE: Senzo Meyiwa trial continuesThe trial within a trial of the five men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa continues at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. Watch live.. Read more ⮕

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defence to focus on Ntanzi’s confession and rightsThe court is hearing evidence on a confession statement signed by Bongani Ntanzi in June 2020 at the Moroka Police Station, with Lieutenant-Colonel Mohale Raphadu set to return to the witness stand. Read more ⮕

WATCH LIVE: Senzo Meyiwa murder trialSenzo Meyiwa murder accused Bongani Ntanzi was reportedly read his rights 12 hours after he allegedly confessed. Watch the proceedings live.. Read more ⮕