Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Witness grilled about his involvement in the arrest of an accused

Five men are on trial in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for the 2014 murder of the former Bafana Bafana captain, who was shot and killed in Vosloorus while visiting his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo. For the last three weeks, the court has been hearing evidence in a trial-within-a-trial to determine the admissibility of confession statements allegedly made by two of the accused - Muzi Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism.

South Africa Headlines Read more: NEWS24 »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MAILANDGUARDIAN: Senzo Meyiwa trial: Witness adamant that accused was not tortured into confessingAfrica's Best Read

Source: mailandguardian | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Defence brings back paperwork to haunt State witnessThe court heard testimony from an Ekurhuleni Metro Police officer who arrested one of the five men accused of Meyiwa's murder.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLINE: Police work in sharp focus at Meyiwa trial - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,The defense in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has grilled the state’s latest witness.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

THECITIZEN_NEWS: ‘Maybe his uncle lives in his pocket’: Questions over shack keys in Senzo Meyiwa trialA police officer was grilled on how him and his colleagues gain entry into the shack one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

THECITIZEN_NEWS: Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defence argues accused should’ve been detained in TembisaThe defence has raised questions about the detention of one of the five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana captain, Senzo Meyiwa.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

THESANEWS: WATCH LIVE: Senzo Meyiwa murder trialMuzi Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi allegedly confessed to killing Nzori. Watch the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial live..

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »