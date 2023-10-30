Senior Solution Architect at Accenture

You are responsible adaptable for developing solutions in response to large scale customer demands or general innovation

Provide winning customer bid responses and develop new business opportunities by considering business, legal, technology and delivery aspects Your key responsibilities are opportunity assessment and leading the solution development for large scale customer projects

On top you design bid strategies, delivery concepts and drive solutioning process and liaison with customer and internal teamsYou will be involved in project s either in a management function OR to provide technical and thought leadershipYou have a technical background of studying, preferable computer science, electrical or communications engineering

Due to previous customer projects, you are an expert in the domain of telco technology and have a good business overview with regards to the current market You gained telco OR cloud infra. experience in Solution Design, Technical Sales, Senior Technical Management or similar

On top you are familiar with Telco Cloud, OpenRAN, 5G Use Cases, Private Networks and or Fiber OR industry concepts like Network As A Service You are strongly customer oriented, and have very good conceptual, organizational and presentation skillsAn entrepreneurial environment with immediate responsibility and a chance to make a difference from the word goUnlimited individual growth opportunities and the ability to create a personalised career pathAll the support, training and coaching you need to further your career

and extra on top A team spirit and family like culture as exciting and colourful as our gradient coloured coffee marshmallows

