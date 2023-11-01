Senior Military Officers From Over 60 Countries Meet to Discuss Laws of War

"We are gathered here in a period marked by shifting alliances, growing geopolitical tensions and armed conflicts, all presenting potential humanitarian crises. The current situation reinforces the essence and relevance of IHL in preserving our common humanity," Kenya's Cabinet Defense Secretary Duale said.
"Respecting IHL is fundamental to minimize human suffering, civilian losses, and damage to property. It is also crucial for civilians to have access to essential goods and services they depend upon," Martin noted.
On the domestic implementation of IHL, Dr. Ahmed Idris, KRCS Secretary General highlighted the unique legal relationship National Societies have with their governments to ensure that IHL is disseminated and understood in the country as well as the protection of the Red Cross, Red Crescent emblem.
Since 2015, ICRC has urged States to establish internationally agreed limits on autonomous weapon systems to ensure civilian protection, compliance with international humanitarian law, and ethical acceptability.
