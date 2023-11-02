HEAD TOPICS

Senior Data Engineer - Gauteng Johannesburg

Experience working in a consulting environment with proven adaptability across multiple client environments. You will be comfortable having direct interaction with clients including training and user acceptance, if required

As a senior team member, you will be expected to assist junior members on the same project team, providing technical guidance where necessary.5+ years’ experience with Microsoft technologies such as Microsoft SQL Server, SSIS, SSASAzure data services experience is advantageous – Azure Data Factory, Azure Synapse, Azure Data Lake, Azure Data BricksAny exposure to machine learning, specifically Python, would be advantageous.

