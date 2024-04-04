Senior ANC member detained on corruption charges

On Wednesday, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, a senior member of South Africa 's ruling African National Congress ( ANC ), was formally detained after handing herself in to police near Pretoria. She is due to appear before a judge and be formally charged with corruption and money laundering . This comes just under two months before national elections and adds to the woes of the ANC , which is struggling in opinion polls amid a weak economy and accusations of official graft and mismanagement.
Mapisa-Nqakula is the latest in a string of senior ANC politicians to be embroiled in corruption scandals. She is accused of soliciting bribes from a former military contractor during her previous tenure as defence minister. On Wednesday, she resigned as speaker and as a lawmaker with immediate effect, a day after losing a court bid to prevent her possible arrest
ANC Corruption Money Laundering South Africa Politics
