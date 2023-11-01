Senegal's Authorities Refuse to Reintegrate Sonko On Electoral Lists

The decision was confirmed by the Supreme Court, but later overturned by a judge in the southern city of Ziguinchor in mid-October, where Sonko serves as mayorHe came third in the last presidential election, and his supporters believe that the slew of criminal allegations brought against him since 2021 are part of a campaign to derail his political aspirations ahead of a presidential election in February 2024.

His candidacy for the upcoming presidential election has been called into question the whole year amid a series of criminal charges

