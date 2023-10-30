Senegal: Partnership Impact During Tours of The Gambia and Senegal

“During this trip I saw exactly how U.S. Government development resources foster global stability.” CEO Albright said. “MCC is working with our partners in The Gambia and Senegal to target the biggest barriers to economic growth, help protect fundamental freedoms, ensure accountability, and create opportunities for people to thrive – particularly women, youth, and vulnerable populations.”

While in The Gambia, Albright, Vice President of The Gambia Muhammad Jallow, and U.S. Ambassador Sharon Cromer, toured sites in Banjul to get a feel for the economic growth constraints related to electrical power, education, and the underutilization of the Gambia River. They also celebrated the opening of the Millennium Challenge Account-Gambia (MCA-Gambia) Threshold Program offices.

“This facility will go on to reform the energy sector, which is a critical bottleneck to national development,” Finance Minister of The Gambia Seedy Keita said in remarks delivered at the MCA-Gambia Threshold office opening. “We are solid partners, and we assure you that we will not disappoint.” headtopics.com

In 2022, The Gambia became eligible for an even larger MCC development grant, called a compact. Albright demonstrated the U.S. Government’s commitment to a long and productive partnership during her stop in The Gambia by announcing an initial $12 million grant to support the development of the proposed MCC-Gambia Compact.

During Albright’s tour of Senegal, she met with President Macky Sall and U.S Ambassador Mike Raynor to celebrate the current Power Compact and discuss plans for a proposed regional Blue Economy Compact. The Senegal Power Compact is funded by a $550 million grant from the United States and an additional $50 million contribution from the Government of Senegal. headtopics.com

“The central and southern regions of Senegal have low access to electricity, quality education, and health services, and the proper environment to thrive is not there. Bringing electricity to these places will help reduce poverty,” said MCA Senegal CEO Oumar Diop. “Additionally, the new electricity code and energy regulation, are key institutional reform achievements that will help address electricity costs and issues related to transparency, governance, and accountability.

