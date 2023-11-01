Sending bulk airtime and data bundles to field workers -There is an easy way

SIMcontrol also offers a recharge API that can be integrated with existing systems or processes to trigger instant recharges. This allows recipients to receive instant rewards or prizes sent to their mobile devices.

SIMcontrol is also ideal for shorter-term projects where companies do not want to deploy company devices and SIM cards, but prefer to use existing user’s devices and SIMs. Distributing airtime or data in bulk is simple and easy, with full reporting and easy payments & invoicing.

