Semenya: 'I grew up and I learned that I’ll be fighting for the rest of my life'

2023/10/30 14:49:00 ewnupdates

Tshidi Madia is joined by South African middle-distance runner, Caster Semenya, on an episode of 'Politricking' where she talks about her book and unpacks the hardships and victories she has gone through.