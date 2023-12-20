Sekunjalo Group Outraged by Supreme Court Finding on Nedbank Account Closures

The Sekunjalo group has responded with outrage to a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) finding that will effectively allow Nedbank to close the accounts of the group. This comes after a full bench of South Africa’s second-highest court of appeal excoriated a finding made by the Equality Court.

The finding constitutes a huge legal setback for the Sekunjalo group and its 44 associate companies, which has been conducting a four-year legal campaign to prevent a host of SA’s top banks from closing its accounts. The group was initially successful in gaining an interim order against Nebank at the Equality Court preventing the bank from closing several accounts





dailymaverick » / 🏆 3. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UK Immigration Bill Faces Challenges After Supreme Court RulingThe UK Supreme Court has ruled the government's asylum deal with Rwanda unlawful, causing challenges for the immigration bill. The bill has passed a crucial vote in parliament, but its success is not yet guaranteed.

Source: TheAfricaReport - 🏆 29. / 55 Read more »

Overcoming insurance hurdles and myths with Nedbank MythsBustersLISTEN | Overcoming insurance hurdles and myths with Nedbank MythsBusters

Source: Channel24 - 🏆 48. / 51 Read more »

City of Cape Town investigator acted 'inappropriately and shockingly' in son's murder case, court findsA former police officer who now heads a City of Cape Town investigative unit approached a magistrate presiding over a murder case in which his son is an accused, a move which another court has found ‘highly inappropriate’.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Road Accident Fund faces legal problems as court dismisses urgent applicationThe High Court in Pretoria has dismissed an urgent application by the Road Accident Fund (RAF) to prevent its moveable assets from being auctioned to settle an unpaid claim. The RAF is appealing the decision and applying for the rescission of another judgment that found its CEO in contempt of court.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

Pakistani Court Orders Former Prime Minister Imran Khan to Stand TrialA Pakistani court has ordered the authorities to produce former Prime Minister Imran Khan for trial on charges of leaking state secrets. This would be his first public appearance since he was jailed in August.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Middelburg court dismisses Kusile corruption case due to unreasonable delayThe Middelburg regional court has struck the R2.2-billion Kusile corruption case from the court roll, saying the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) request for additional time to investigate amounted to an “unreasonable delay”.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »