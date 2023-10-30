Sekhukhune to ring in the changes?

Indications are that coach Brandon Truter is skating on thin ice, with his future set to be decided after a crunch talks being held today, according to insiders.

'Brakkies' has had a slow start to life at the Limpopo-based side, with the club currently sitting in position 11th on the Premiership log after only three wins this season. Sources have further revealed that Babina Noko are believed to be close to finalising a deal with former Orlando Pirates midfielder Collins Makgaka, with a two-year deal understood to be on the cards. Makgaka is a a free agent after parting ways with Pirates at the end of last season. “It’s a done deal.

Makgaka made 17 appearances at Pirates since joining the club from Baroka FC in 2020 and managed to score only two goals during his stint with the Buccaneers.Sekhukhune take on TS Galaxy in the Carling Knockout Cup match at the Peter Mokaba stadium on Saturday, with indications that there could be a major technical team change ahead of the clash. headtopics.com

