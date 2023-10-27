Sekhukhune Tipped To Sign Sundowns Defender

POLOKWANE, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 21: Nyiko Mobbie of Sekhukhune United during the Carling Knockout match between Sekhukhune United and Royal AM at Peter Mokaba Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Siya sources close to both clubs have indicated that negotiations could be under way for Nyiko Mobbie to move to Babina Noko on a permanent basis after spending two seasons on loan at the club already. Sources have added that since his contract at the Brazilians is ending in June 2024, Sekhukhune are interested to keep him. The club is keen to get a deal sorted before the player becomes a free agent when other teams could pounce on him.

"But now they want him permanently and they have opened up the communication process with Sundowns. I can't say how far it has gone but they have a good understanding and I think things will work out well for both sides. headtopics.com

"You know since he joined Sundowns they haven't really used him and he is a national team player so Sekhukhune want to keep him," the source concluded. "If they finalise the talks now then Sundowns will get something from the deal. They won't allow to lose him for free right now so the talks should conclude as soon as December and before the player goes to the AFCON finals in January," said the second Siya source.

