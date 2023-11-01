Sekhukhune complete Ghanaian striker signing

Sarpong could make his debut for Sekhukhune against Orlando Pirates in a DStv Premiership clash at Orlando Stadium on 7 November.The 27-year-old striker last featured for Al Nahda in Saudi Arabia's second division before securing a move to South Africa.

Meanwhile, head coach Brandon Truter is set to hold onto his job at Sekhukhune United in the immediate future. Sekhukhune have parted ways with assistant coach Morgan Gould after a meeting between management and the technical team on Tuesday.

Joining Gould out the exit door is goalkeeper coach Johan Absolon whose contract at the Limpopo-based side has also been terminated."The goalkeeper coach and Morgan Gould are gone. They met with the management yesterday where their future was decided. The goalkeeper coach from DDC will now also work with the senior team."

