Seismic Shift in South Africa's Political Landscape Ahead of 2024 General Elections

With the 2024 general elections expected to be as important as the first democratic elections in 1994, South Africa is witnessing a seismic shift in the country’s political landscape. Throughout the year, there has been speculation as to whether any party will get an outright majority, and be a decisive winner. This happens at a time when various surveys indicate that the governing party, the African National Congress (ANC), might dip below 50%.

It provides an opportunity for opposition parties to find new and innovative ways to topple the previously unassailable ANC. A number of opposition parties have joined forces in an attempt to dethrone the ANC, which has been in power for almost three decades. For the country’s second largest political party, the Democratic Alliance (DA) began with the election of a new leadership in April – with John Steenhuisen re-elected as federal leader of the Democratic Alliance, defeating former Johannesburg Mayor, Dr Mpho Phalatse, while Helen Zille retained her position of Chairperson of the federal counci





SABC News Online » / 🏆 32. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fixed-Wireless Services to Take Over Cellular and Fibre in South Africa by 2024Fixed-wireless services in unlicensed spectrum are expected to become dominant in South Africa by 2024 due to advances in Wi-Fi technology, the availability of unlicensed wireless spectrum, and the unreliability of cellular and fibre networks. Wireless internet service providers (Wisps) operating in the unlicensed spectrum offer advantages such as immunity to power outages and unrestricted growth.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Jacob Zuma refuses to vote for ANC in 2024 electionsFormer president Jacob Zuma has announced that he will not support the ANC in the upcoming elections and will instead join a new party, uMkhonto Wesizwe.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

The Rise of AI: What to Expect in 2024OneX CEO Rob Godlonton discusses the future of AI and its expected growth in the business technology sector. Predictions show that AI will burst into the mainstream in 2024, with the worldwide AI software market projected to reach nearly $251 billion by 2027. The generative AI solutions and platforms market is also expected to have a significant growth rate, surpassing overall AI spending and worldwide IT spending.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Cape Town Street Parade 2024 to Celebrate 20th Anniversary of Kaapse Klopse Karnival AssociationMinstrel troupes from across the city will perform for more than 100,000 people in the Cape Town city centre on 2 January 2023.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Court Ruling on Government's Responsibility in Power Failure Could Impact 2024 ElectionsA high court ruling that the government has breached the Constitution and the human rights of citizens by failing to run the power system properly is going to have big implications for our debates around rolling blackouts – and our politics. It is going to be used by opposition parties as proof of the ANC’s failure to provide services. The government may be forced to appeal the ruling that it must provide services, during an election when it will argue it should again be entrusted with the very same service delivery. What the ruling will not do, is end rolling blackouts

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Employee Burnout Predicted to Impact Businesses in 202480% of surveyed global senior risk professionals predict burnout will have a significant impact on businesses in the next year, but only 41% feel that their organisations are equipped to deal with it. Hello headtopics.com administrator, Your posts are always well-delivered and engaging.

Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »