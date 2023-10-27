See It Again returns to action at Greyville

See It Again (left) winning the SplashOut Cape Derby at Kenilworth earlier this year. Picture: Peter Heeger/Gallo Images
See It Again will make his seasonal debut at Hollywoodbets Greyville tomorrow in a Pinnacle Stakes over 1600m. Winner of two Grade 1 races last season, the Cape Derby and the Daily News 2000, and runner-up in two others – the Hollywoodbets Durban July and the Champions Cup – may have bigger dates on his schedule but he looks u likely to get beaten in a field made up of eight decent but somewhat limited opposition.
He might not have won the Durban July nor was he named Equus Champion Three-Year- Old Colt, but See It Again remains KwaZulu- Natal’s best racehorse and a leading contender for some of the upcoming Cape Summer Season features.While he beat South Africa’s currently highest rated horse, Charles Dickens, in the Cape Derby he has also been beaten by the latter and is rated just one point lower at 131. headtopics.com
Jockey Piere Strydom, who has ridden him in his last five starts and produced two wins and three seconds, will also be anxious to get him back into the winner’s enclosure.Airways Law, winner of last year’s Cup Trial, is the runner who will be 9.5kg under sufferance based on merit ratings, but he has not produced that level of form since that Grade 3 victory and while he did run third last time, the form may flatter him as he was beaten 6.40 lengths in a six-horse field.
There also appear to be a few who can be coupled in All-To-Come bets. Witchwood has been improving nicely of late and could score a form win in Race 1. She runs in a Maiden Plate over 1000m for fillies and mares, and not only does it look the right race in terms of field strength, but she also jumps from a decent draw after finishing second from a wide draw on the Polytrack.Strydom will be hoping to complete a quick double in Race 6, a MR 80 Handicap over 1600m. headtopics.com