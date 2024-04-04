Security Situation in Eastern DRC Deteriorating, Warn Human Rights Experts

Human rights experts warn that the security situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo is deteriorating further, as armed violence intensifies. The situation threatens to spread throughout the country and beyond.

The U.N. high commissioner for human rights expressed concern that the enjoyment of human rights in the country will come to a halt. Several human rights experts discussed the situation in the DRC at the U.N. Human Rights Council.

