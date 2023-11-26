Securing a Solid Future for Children in a Fast-Changing World

World Children’s Day was celebrated on Monday, 20 November – a fitting time for parents and parents-to-be to carefully consider how they can secure a solid and empowered future for their children in a fast-changing world. With challenges such as the rapid advances in artificial intelligence and seismic shifts in global power relations, among others, the world is changing at a dizzying speed.
In these uncertain times, parents must ensure they make the right decisions and invest in financial solutions to provide their children with a secure future. One of the biggest trends in education in South Africa recently is that there is now a more globalised outlook on it. Many parents are looking for international opportunities for their children and sending them to universities overseas to be more competitive in the job market. Another trend is the accelerating speed of technological innovation and parents’ desire to help their children develop multiple skills to keep pace with the chang
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »
Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »
Nigeria, Germany Sign MOU On Solid Minerals ExploitationThe federal government said the partnership with GeoScan GmbH will help Nigeria fully explore its solid mineral resources, which can make a substantial contribution to the country's Gross Domestic Product.
Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »
Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »
Source: TheAfricaReport - 🏆 29. / 55 Read more »