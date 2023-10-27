Searching for Improvement in 25-Year Programme for Africa

Cape Town — The U.S. is looking at ways of making more of an impact on the continent via the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), its legislation boost economic engagement with African countries. The growing influence of in Africa is seen as a major factor in the U.S. push for better relations with African countries.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of African Affairs Joy Basu said that fostering new economic engagement with countries in Africa is a top priority for President Joe Biden and the U.S. government.

For South Africa, its AGOA membership means that it enjoys duty-free trade on the first 25% of its goods exported to the U.S. This agreement cameearlier this year when the U.S. accused South Africa of supplying weapons to Russia in its war against Ukraine. An accusation the South African denies. There were calls fromfrom both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party to move the AGOA meeting from South Africa and for the country to be removed from AGOA.

Constance Hamilton, the assistant U.S. trade representative for Africa, said:"When AGOA was enacted in 2000, we hoped that it would be a game changer for the continent in terms of our relationship with individual countries and with the ability to support regional integration. We are looking forward to the AGOA Forum as a mechanism by which our leadership can talk to their counterparts and really engage on the issues that impact our relationship.

"We do believe in the future that what we're doing with Kenya could be a model for other countries. When we launched this under the previous administration and under the current administration, the guidance we got is that it has to work. So what we do has to work for Kenya before we say that this is something that we will replicate someplace else. We have to make sure we get it right. But I'm very excited about the progress that we're making.

