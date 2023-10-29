Sean Kelly - Financial Advisor

https://www.paragonwm.com/I am a Director and Wealth Manager at Paragon Wealth Managers and founder of Paragon Investment Partners which operates as as a Discretionary Investment Manager.

After completing my Bachelor of Commerce in Finance and Investment Management (UJ) I joined Iza Wealth specializing in offshore investments and global wealth structuring . In 2019, I moved to Cape Town and worked as an investment analyst at Star Investment Partners assisting with their asset management and research. I was called back to JHB to assist with Iza Wealth’s offshore and local investment solutions as well as running their model portfolios.

Paragon Wealth Managers is an independent Wealth Management firm founded on a shared investment philosophy of striving for excellence which underlies our business today. We strive to build long-lasting, personal relationships with our clients by providing professional, responsive, and friendly service and advice whether you are a new or an existing client. Our Mission is to emulate the Paragon Definition which is “a person or thing viewed as a model of excellence”. headtopics.com