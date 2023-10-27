Scrum Master at Accenture - IT-Online

As a Scrum Master, you will help teams from our clients with their Agile way of working, more specifically help Scrum teams to thrive. This key position will put you in a central and challenging position, which offers a great opportunity to be highly visible within the client organization, create impact, further develop facilitation and coaching skills, and accelerate your professional growth.

Together with our talented international colleagues, we focus on connecting the needs of businesses with the new possibilities that come with technological progress. Because that’s where the real challenges are: inventing and testing things that have never been tried before, getting new applications ready for roll-out, and ultimately guiding clients to select and implement the right technologies – including state of the art Security solutions – to transform their businesses.Certified (e.g.

