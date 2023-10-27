Scrum Master at Accenture - IT-Online

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, song, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions – underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network – Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders.

Accenture Song is the largest Technology driven Creative Agency globally. It is also one of the most innovative and fastest growing ining the feel of a start-up with the advantages of being a global player, Accenture Song truly has a diverse and multi-talented team. We are now strengthening our highly skilled team and are looking for people with management and technical expertise, and eagerness to develop and deliver digital solutions and transformation.

We are seeking an accomplished and dynamic individual to fill the role of a Scrum Master within our company. We are seeking an experienced Scrum Master to join our team. The Scrum Master will be responsible for facilitating Agile development practices and guiding the team towards successful delivery of products. The ideal candidate will have strong leadership and communication skills, as well as experience in Agile methodology and software development practices. Ideally, the Scrum Master should also have experience in the agile framework SAFe . headtopics.com

Bachelor s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field Certified Scrum Master CSM or Professional Scrum Master PSM certification 2 years of experience as a Scrum Master or similar role Proven track record of successfully leading Agile projects and teams Excellent communication and leadership skills Strong problem solving and conflict resolution skills Knowledge of Agile frameworks such as Scrum, Kanban, etc.

South Africa Headlines

Read more:

ITOnlineSA »

Scrum Master at Accenture - Gauteng MidrandIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Junior Project Manager at AccentureIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Junior Project Manager at Accenture - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Senior Solution Architect at AccentureIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Senior Solution Architect at Accenture - Gauteng MidrandIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Application Developer at AccentureIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕