“Score those tries and penalties; bring the cup home” – Ramaphosa to Springboks

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent a message to the Springboks ahead of their Rugby World Cup final against the All Blacks in Paris on Saturday night.

The president, who is jetted off to France on Friday afternoon, said the boks should ‘play their hearts out’ and defend the Webb Ellis they won back in 2019. “I am going there to encourage them as I did when I went to Japan . I am going to encourage them and boost their morale and inform them that they are there representing 62 million South Africans,” the president was quoted on“They must play their hearts out. They must give their all and make sure that they score those tries and penalties and bring the cup home.

