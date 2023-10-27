‘School capture’: Court challenge looms as Parliament passes controversial Bela Bill

The Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill has moved a step closer to becoming law after approval from Parliament.

On Thursday afternoon, the National Assembly passed Bela Bill, which seeks to amend the South African Schools Act. The passing of the contentious Bill comes after the draft legislation was adopted by the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education earlier this month.Some of the proposals that were adopted in the Bill include making Grade R the new compulsory school-starting age and parents who fail to enroll their children for school will be formally penalised.

The Bill will ensure that corporal punishment is no longer allowed at school – with penalties for those found guilty of transgressions.Regarding the language policy, the draft law states that a school governing body will now be required to submit the language policy of a public school and any amendment thereof to the head of department for approval. headtopics.com

It also states the “head of department, after consultation with the governing body of the school, has the final authority to admit a learner to a public school”. In addition, no persons may bring liquor onto the school premises, or have liquor in his or her possession, consume or sell liquor on public school premises, or during any public school activity unless permission has been sought from the head of department, and then only under strict conditions.In a hybrid session, the legislation received support from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the African National Congress (ANC) on Thursday.

However, it has been flatly rejected by the Democratic Alliance (DA), the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and Freedom Front Plus (FF+).

Opposition parties to protest against BELA Bill - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Opposition parties will today march to Parliament in protest against the BELA Bill. Read more ⮕

DA vows to fight BELA Bill at ConCourt as National Assembly due to vote on itDA vows to fight BELA Bill at ConCourt as National Assembly due to vote on it Read more ⮕

DA, ACDP, FF Plus protest against BELA Bill, want it scrappedAddressing a group of political affiliates and parents on Thursday, the DA's Helen Zille said the bill is not in the interest of school children and takes away agency from parents and educators. Read more ⮕

Opposition parties to challenge Basic Education Amendment Bill - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,The BELA Bill will have wide-reaching consequences for parents, teachers and governing bodies. Read more ⮕

National Assembly greenlights contentious BELA Bill - and this is how the parties votedNational Assembly greenlights contentious BELA Bill - and this is how the parties voted Read more ⮕

National Assembly adopts BELA Bill but DA vows legal challengeThe BELA Bill will amend the South African Schools Act to respond to changing demographics in communities and transform the sector. Read more ⮕