‘School capture’: Court challenge looms as Parliament passes controversial Bela Bill

The Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill has moved a step closer to becoming law after approval from Parliament.
On Thursday afternoon, the National Assembly passed Bela Bill, which seeks to amend the South African Schools Act. The passing of the contentious Bill comes after the draft legislation was adopted by the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education earlier this month.Some of the proposals that were adopted in the Bill include making Grade R the new compulsory school-starting age and parents who fail to enroll their children for school will be formally penalised.
The Bill will ensure that corporal punishment is no longer allowed at school – with penalties for those found guilty of transgressions.Regarding the language policy, the draft law states that a school governing body will now be required to submit the language policy of a public school and any amendment thereof to the head of department for approval. headtopics.com
It also states the “head of department, after consultation with the governing body of the school, has the final authority to admit a learner to a public school”. In addition, no persons may bring liquor onto the school premises, or have liquor in his or her possession, consume or sell liquor on public school premises, or during any public school activity unless permission has been sought from the head of department, and then only under strict conditions.In a hybrid session, the legislation received support from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the African National Congress (ANC) on Thursday.
However, it has been flatly rejected by the Democratic Alliance (DA), the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and Freedom Front Plus (FF+).