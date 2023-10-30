Schalk Bezuidenhout's hilarious predictions for Ramaphosa's address

South African comedian and actor Schalk Bezuidenhout took to Instagram to share his humorous predictions for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation tonight.With the ‘uncertainty’ surrounding the address, Schalk narrowed down a list of 10 possible things the president might announce, all in good fun.

South African comedian and actor Schalk Bezuidenhout took to Instagram to share his humorous predictions for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation tonight.With the ‘uncertainty’ surrounding the address, Schalk narrowed down a list of 10 possible things the president might announce, all in good fun.

South Africa Headlines Read more: CapeTownEtc »

Leadership in a crisis …How President Ramaphosa’s Covid speeches drew on Mandela’s ideas of South African unity. Read more ⮕

‘Springbok victory is about much more than sporting excellence’President Ramaphosa implores South Africans to practise national pride and unity beyond the World Cup. Read more ⮕

SAMIC urges Zizi Kodwa and Cyril Ramaphosa to review Durban SAMA29 cancellationThe South African Music Industry of South Africa is demanding a meeting with president Cyril Ramaphosa and minister Zizi Kodwa to discuss the 29th SAMA cancellation. Read more ⮕

Watch: President Ramaphosa vibes with the Springboks in ParisPresident Cyril Ramaphosa landed in France and went straight to meet the Springboks players with their families. Read more ⮕

‘Is he forced to use it’: SA slams Ramaphosa’s use of airforce plane'Wondering how much this is costing the real bosses of the country, the taxpayers!' one local said about Ramaphosa's trip to France. Read more ⮕

WATCH: President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation [VIDEO]Watch news in a minute for a summary of Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation TONIGHT and probably SA will be getting a public holiday. Read more ⮕