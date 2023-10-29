SAWS issues cold and wet weather warning - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning of a cold snap that is expected to bring wet and windy conditions over several parts of the country this week.

Severe thunderstorms which might lead to gusting winds are expected in Gauteng, the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, North West and the Free State.“We still expecting cold conditions over the north-eastern parts of the country, which would then include areas around Gauteng, the eastern parts of the North West province, eastern parts of the Free State, spreading all over to Mpumalanga and Limpopo. We are still yet to experience cold conditions from Monday into Tuesday.

South Africa Headlines Read more: SABC News Online »

Life Esidimeni Inquest adjourned until Monday - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,The inquest is looking into the deaths of 144 patients. Read more ⮕

Several undocumented migrants arrested in KwaDukuza - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Several undocumented migrants have been arrested in a multi-disciplinary operation in KwaDukuza. Read more ⮕

Violent protests break out in Mozambique after local elections - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Police suppressed violent protests in Mozambique as opposition supporters took to the streets. Read more ⮕

UN overwhelmingly calls for aid truce between Israel, Hamas - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,The GA voted after the Security Council failed four times in the past two weeks to take action Read more ⮕

UN chief surprised by escalation of Israel's bombardment - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Guterres repeated a call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire for the delivery of aid. Read more ⮕

Rain not dampening Rugby World Cup spirit in KZN - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Westville Old Boys' Club in Durban is expecting thousands of people to turn up to watch the final. Read more ⮕