SASSA urges disability grant applicants to appeal if declined

SASSA disability grant applicants, upon initial denial, are encouraged to file an appeal to seek approval and access the support they need.

Only SASSA-contracted doctors are authorised to conduct assessments and submit reports to SASSA, determining whether an applicant qualifies for a temporary or permanent disability grant.The assessment report is based on the information provided to the doctor, and a physical assessment is also conducted.Be a South African citizen, permanent resident, or refugee permanently residing in South Africa.Undergo a medical or functional assessment confirming disability.

Submit a referral form completed by a treating facility or practitioner if previously rejected on medical grounds.They must not be maintained or cared for in a State-funded institution.Submit a 13-digit barcoded identity document or a smart ID card for themselves and their spouse. In the absence of an ID or birth certificate, alternative identification prescribed by SASSA will be accepted.

