SASSA urges disability grant applicants to appeal if declined

Only SASSA-contracted doctors are authorised to conduct assessments and submit reports to SASSA, determining whether an applicant qualifies for a temporary or permanent disability grant.The assessment report is based on the information provided to the doctor, and a physical assessment is also conducted.Be a South African citizen, permanent resident, or refugee permanently residing in South Africa.Undergo a medical or functional assessment confirming disability.

Submit a referral form completed by a treating facility or practitioner if previously rejected on medical grounds.They must not be maintained or cared for in a State-funded institution.Submit a 13-digit barcoded identity document or a smart ID card for themselves and their spouse. In the absence of an ID or birth certificate, alternative identification prescribed by SASSA will be accepted.

