Sassa social grant: Here are NOVEMBER payment dates

and Shoprite, and obtain this through their SASSA card, CashSend, or by getting the amount directly transferred into their bank account.If you are a SASSA beneficiary or know of someone who is, you may be wondering when the relevant grant payments will be made.

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESANEWS: Reminder: November SASSA payment THIS WEEKSASSA beneficiaries are advised to report any retailer or shop that forces them to buy goods prior to paying out their SASSA grants

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: On This Day in South Africa: What happened on 01 November?We look back on this day in world and South African history, remembering the people and events that shaped the world we live in today.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: South Africa: Today’s latest news and headlines, Wednesday, 1 November 2023In the latest news in South Africa on Wednesday,1 November 2023, Kolisi attributed the team’s victory to every South African.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Reminder: SASSA Older Persons Grant collect THIS WEEKThe South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) have announced the grant payment dates for November on their Twitter/X account.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Will SASSA social grant cards STAY VALID?The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) have made announcements regarding the validity status of the Gold Card.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: D-Day for SASSA SRD Grant extensionToday’s Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement from Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is D-Day for a SASSA SRD Grant extension.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »