SASSA grants can be collected from TODAY

During his speech, Godongwana said in the current financial year, spending has been revised down by R21 billion. Further reductions of R64 billion in 2024/25 and R69 billion in 2025/26. Godongwana said the implications of these adjustments will be partially offset by departments implementing the cost containment guidelines issued by the National Treasury.

Furthermore, Godongwana said government has made a strategic decision to allocate funds to sectors that are personnel heavy such as Health, Education and Police Services. “Additional funding of R24 billion this year and R74 billion over the medium term will be used to fund the 2023/24 wage increase and the associated carry-through costs in these sectors.

“R34 billion is allocated to extend the Copvid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant by another year. Over the medium term, a provisional alocation is retained while a comprehensive review of the entire social grant system is finalised,” he said.

