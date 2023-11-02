SASSA: Fraud doesn’t pay

Social grant fraud includes claiming social grants that aren’t entitled to you. It is illegal to claim a social grant with false information!Other forms of SASSA fraud can include not having access to your own money. This could be someone stealing your social grant, or using your SASSA card for themselves.Social grant fraud can be reported to the National Hotline at this number: +27 80 060 1011

If you (or someone you know) is a potential fraud victim, say something. Reports can be made anonymously through the toll-free number.

