Sasol's Alignment with Paris Agreement Goals Requires Phasing Out Coal

Sasol’s alignment to the goals set by the Paris Agreement will require at least a halving of Secunda’s coal feedstock by the mid-2030s, and a complete phase-out by the late 2040s, according to a report by Meridian.

How does South Africa grapple with the trade-off between our collective investment in and systemic reliance on Sasol, and our need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions? Amid the multitude of supporters seen in their green Springbok jerseys lately, quite a few are still sporting one which prominently features the Sasol logo. These were ubiquitous in the early 2000s, when Sasol proudly sponsored the national team, reflecting the petrochemical giant’s role as a South African economic mainstay whose products are found in almost every home in the country. Sasol was founded in the 1950s as a state-owned oil company to insulate the apartheid state from energy insecurity by turning coal into oi





