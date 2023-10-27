Sasfin flags sharp earnings fall amid results restatements

Financial services group Sasfin Holdings has advised shareholders to expect a significant drop in earnings when it releases its delayed annual results next week.

The group, which has banking and asset management operations, said in a brief statement headline earnings per share (Heps) are expected to be between 313c and 383c for the year to end June, a fall of about 15.7% to 31%.

Earnings per share will fall about 27% to 41%, from about 510c, with it saying prior results will be affected by"certain restatements," with further details to be provided when it releases its results on 31 October.

