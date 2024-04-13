Sasfin Faces R4.9bn Damages Claim from SARS

Sasfin , a banking and wealth management group, has been slapped with a damages claim by the SA Revenue Service ( SARS ) for almost R4.9 billion. SARS alleges that some former clients of Sasfin failed to make accurate tax disclosures and colluded to transfer money offshore in a way that made it difficult to trace.
The claim is more than nine times the market value of Sasfin.
Sasfin SARS Damages Claim Unpaid Taxes Former Clients Offshore Money Transfer
South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »
Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »
Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »
Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »
Canal+ plans double listing after $2.9bn MultiChoice bidCanal+ will offer to buy shares at R125 apiece, said MultiChoice and Canal+ in a filing on Monday.
Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »
Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »