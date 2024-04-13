Sasfin Faces R4.9bn Damages Claim from SARS

Sasfin , a banking and wealth management group, has been slapped with a damages claim by the SA Revenue Service ( SARS ) for almost R4.9 billion. SARS alleges that some former clients of Sasfin failed to make accurate tax disclosures and colluded to transfer money offshore in a way that made it difficult to trace.

The claim is more than nine times the market value of Sasfin.

