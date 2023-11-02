Sars welcomes Godongwana’s MTBPS: There are 'positives’ amid the doom and gloom

This occurs as the country's economy is struggling to generate enough revenue to service its debt over the long term.However, Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said that amid all the doom and gloom, there were some positive messages from the minister's address.

"The fact that we're already R1 billion higher than what is in the printed estimate is a positive message. “If you look into that, then the financial sector is doing well, wholesale and retail is doing well, community services and government wage bill - all of that are positives.""That's understandable because they have a huge dependency on electricity and on logistics. So, they had to cut back production because they don't have the electricity, first of all, and they can't get their product to the ports, so that has to be addressed.

South Africa Headlines Read more: EWNUPDATES »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CİTY_PRESS: Mixed reactions to Godongwana's MTBPS as opposition parties slam government's lack of ideasMTBPS | Mixed reactions to Godongwana's MTBPS as opposition parties slam government's lack of ideas

Source: City_Press | Read more »

MONEYWEB: Telcos being squeezed on all sidesMTBPS analysis and Purple Group explains its new Easy Equities monthly fee structure.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

MONEYWEB: Good news about SA’s electricity crisisMTBPS expects various measures to sharply curtail power cuts in the medium term.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

NEWS24: MTBPS: Plans for an overhaul as SOEs continue to drag SA further into junk statusMTBPS: Plans for an overhaul as SOEs continue to drag SA further into junk status

Source: News24 | Read more »

NEWS24: MTBPS: R56.8 billion budget shortfall expected as government finances go from bad to worseMTBPS: R56.8 billion budget shortfall expected as government finances go from bad to worse

Source: News24 | Read more »

CİTY_PRESS: MTBPS: Labour and business sectors divided over proposed government spending cutsMTBPS: Labour and business sectors divided over proposed government spending cuts

Source: City_Press | Read more »