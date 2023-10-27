SARS apologises to taxpayers over 'threatening' filing reminder message

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has apologised to taxpayers after sending a bulk sms reminder for them to file which was flagged as threatening.

Part of the sms sent to taxpayers on Tuesday night read: "Kindly submit your returns within 10 days of receiving this sms. Should you fail to submit the returns, we will initiate a criminal process and send you a notice of intention to summons."Sars said this was meant to be a genuine and helpful reminder, however, it was not received well.

The revenue collector added that taxpayers who have honoured their obligation should not be threatened by SARS as it does not engage in legal action before engaging with people.SARS strives to always clarify and remind taxpayers of their obligation in law, as well as the potential consequences should they not comply.' SA Revenue Service (@sarstax) October 26, 2023 headtopics.com

Read more:

ewnupdates »

Sars says taxpayers must ignore threatening text messageSars said taxpayers must ignore infamous text message threatening legal against taxpayers for failure to submit income tax returns. Read more ⮕

Sars apologises for ‘threatening’ text and suspends SMS serviceThe Sars SMS instructed taxpayers to file their returns within 10 days to avoid further administration penalties Read more ⮕

AngloGold will pay Sars R4.5bn to walk away from SALawyers, advisors to feast with another R260m due … Read more ⮕

SARS apologies for “threatening” texts, suspends SMS servicesSARS has suspended its SMS services after being accused of sending threatening texts to taxpayers earlier this week. Read more ⮕

Suspect in Maine Shooting Still at Large, Hundreds of Officers SearchingSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

SA company takes biggest drone in Africa to test-flight stageIt will cost hundreds of millions of rands – and there are markets for it. Read more ⮕