SARS apologises to taxpayers for legal threats

SARS issued a general warning on 24 October via SMS cautioning that failure to submit a tax return was a criminal offence and that if returns were not submitted within 10 days of receiving the message, a"criminal process" would ensue.However, SARS has since put the SMS on hold and issued an apology for threatening honest taxpayers.

The offending message was issued as a general warning via SMS on 24 October, which cautioned that failure to submit a tax return was a criminal offence and that if returns were not submitted within 10 days of receiving the message, it would result in the initiation of a"criminal process". The message also warned that offenders would be issued with a"notice of intention to summons".

"The SMS message that was sent out earlier this week, in relation to outstanding returns, fell short of the high professional standard we seek to uphold," SARS said in its apology.SARS therefore sincerely apologises for the manner in which this matter was handled, the frustration it may have caused honest taxpayers, and any inconvenience caused. Honest taxpayers should not feel threatened by SARS but, unfortunately, the way the message was crafted had this effect. headtopics.com

"Unfortunately, SARS’ reminders are ignored by some taxpayers, which means that their situation escalates to levels where legal action may be required," SARS said."Even then, they are reminded about their obligation to file the outstanding returns." headtopics.com

