SARS apologises for this week’s botched SMSes

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has issued an apology over SMSes that were went out to taxpayers, warning of potential legal action should they fail to submit their returns.

While SARS has the authority to take legal action against taxpayers, it must first engage with them before doing so.South African Revenue Service With many taxpayers understandably taken aback by the text messages from SARS, the agency has since issued an apology, along with putting a hold on said SMSes.

“The SMS that was sent out earlier this week, in relation to outstanding returns fell short of the high professional standard we seek to uphold. SARS therefore sincerely apologises for the manner in which this matter was handled, the frustration it may have caused honest taxpayers, and any inconvenience caused,” it shared in a statement. headtopics.com

The organisation reiterated that the intention of the text messages missed the mark as far as tone was concerned, but did stress that taxpayers are legally obliged to submit their returns. “While SARS is empowered by law to remind all taxpayers that are still registered with SARS of their legal obligation to file their relevant returns by the due date, SARS does not commence legal action before engaging with taxpayers,” it added“Derived gross income of more than R1 000;Derived any capital gain or capital loss of more than R1 000 from the disposal of an asset to which the Eighth Schedule of the Income Tax Act applies; and/or“SARS will engage with taxpayers with respect to...

With the deadline for provisional taxpayers set for 24th January 2024, it will be interesting to see whether another flurry of threatening SMSes will be sent out too.

