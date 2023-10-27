SARS apologies for “threatening” texts, suspends SMS services

that did not impress Mzansi. The SMS warned South African taxpayers that they should file their returns within 10 days to avoid criminal action being taken against them. The SMS was seen as threatening rather than a helpful reminder to honest taxpayers who are filing their returns.The tax collector apologised and suspended the SMS service until further notice.

Although SARS is legally permitted to send out reminders, the threat of legal action was seen as being in bad taste.said the message was meant to be a “genuine and helpful reminder” for taxpayers and that South Africans should not feel threatened. The tax collector however added that they regret referring to the “prosecution of taxpayers for their failure to file their returns”.Although the SARS SMS service is currently suspended, they will still notify taxpayers who fail to pay their taxes.

