SAPS Van Transporting Personal Household Goods Recorded in TikTok Video, Police Job Perks in Focus

The video garnered over 200K views and Mzansi rallied behind the driver, suggesting government employees should enjoy the benefits of the jobWith extensive background in South African socio-economic crime analysis at Isolezwe, Phumelele Nxumalo remains dedicated to comprehensive crime reporting at Briefly News.

South Africans were left stunned by a police van with a load of household appliances. Images: Getty Images and @newsnexussa/TikToksupported the driver of the van in the comment section of the video, saying using a company car for personal errands is common practice."All government employees pay tax and it's too much, they must use it for themselves, there's nothing wrong.

The TikTokker who posted the clip claimed that the person was her uncle and he was giving the police the wrong directions because he was the person they were looking for.In the video shared by @tsitsichiumya on TikTok, the man can be seen crouched at the door of the van, ready to jump as he keeps checking the coast. The incident left netizens in disbelief as they poked fun at the man's bold getaway. headtopics.com

Read more:

brieflyza »

Crimes against women, children a 'priority' for Saps, Parliament toldThe police’s head of statistics, Norman Sekhukhune, said there were 79 fewer murders of children compared to the previous financial year, an improvement of 6.2%. Read more ⮕

Saps destroy R800 million worth of drugs linked to high-profile casesThe Saps executed a drug destruction operation in Johannesburg, eliminating drugs with a total worth of R800 million Read more ⮕

LOOK: SAPS destroys R800 million worth of drugs seizedSAPS National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola was also when R800 million worth drugs seized from various operations were destroyed. Read more ⮕

Station commander at Excelsior SAPS sentenced for corruptionSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Mpumalanga SAPS admin clerk killed by robbers posing as hitchhikersAn act of kindness turned into a tragedy when a man was shot and killed after giving two men a lift. Read more ⮕

Johannesburg Expired Food Repackaging Warehouse Uncovered by SAPS, South Africans are concernedSouth Africans have expressed great anger over a warehouse that repackages expired food items discovered by the SAPS in Roodepoort, Johannesburg. Read more ⮕