National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola signed the fitness-focused memorandum to unite and motivate the force Public opinion is divided as South Africans discuss whether this initiative will help cops stay fit or just empty state coffersLeveraging her experience in SA governmental reporting at Isolezwe, Phumelele Nxumalo contributes valuable insights to current affairs discussions at Briefly News.(SAPS) signed a memorandum (MOU) with Virgin Active and Planet Fitness for police discounts. The guys in blue will be hitting the gym at discounted prices as motivation to keep them fit.

SAPS National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola signed a memorandum with Virgin Active and Planet Fitness for police to get discounts at the gym. Image: Getty Images"We are here to give you the platform, to give you the foundation, and to make sure that you can become the best possible version of yourself," said Massyn.police commissioner General Fannie Masemola

"It is important that they have an outlet where they can relieve that stress, build their bodies to keep them healthy so that we don't put pressure on Polmed. If we are healthy we will go less to hospitals and clinics," he said.on X. Some supported the initiative, while some saw it as a scheme for Virgin Active and Planet Fitness to dip their fingers in the state's funds."As if they will even set their foot there.

The Facebook Con artist with two aliases, 'Dr Kingsley Chele' or 'Dr KJ Ncube', is said to have targeted healthcare professionals on the platform and misrepresent himself as a doctor or pharmacist.You are already subscribed to our newsletter!Check your inbox to be the first to know the hottest news

South Africa Headlines Read more: BRİEFLYZA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESANEWS: Here are the best countries to visit in 2024, according to Lonely PlanetLonely Planet recently released their Best In Travel 2024 book, which names the best places to travel to in the year to come.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Alcaraz admits not at full fitness ahead of Paris Masters returnCarlos Alcaraz expressed both eagerness and caution as he readies himself for a comeback at the Paris Masters.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

NEWS24: Why active investment is making a comeback. Oil prices sink despite Israel clashesInvestments | Why active investment is making a comeback. Oil prices sink despite Israel clashes

Source: News24 | Read more »

DAİLYMAVERİCK: Michelangelo’s secret room opens to the public, and more from around the worldMoving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 48 hours.

Source: dailymaverick | Read more »

NEWS24: Meyiwa murder-accused didn't lay charges or lodge complaints against cops after alleged tortureMeyiwa murder-accused didn't lay charges or lodge complaints against cops after alleged torture

Source: News24 | Read more »