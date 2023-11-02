SAPS Hlogotlou seek public assistance to identify unknown deceased male person discovered in the bushes

According to the information available at this stage, it is alleged that on Tuesday 31 October 2023 at about 15:00, a livestock shepherd discovered the lifeless body of an unknown male person in the bushes between Dindela and Thabaleboto villages in Sekhukhune District.

The police were summoned to the scene where upon arrival, they found a lifeless body of unknown male person estimated to be between the age of 30 and 40 lying on the ground half naked with no visible injuries and a green bag labeled TJ LS Trichadt next to him. In the bag, police have found some clothes and two packs of tablets with a prescription label written in Isindebele language that were dispensed from Goedgedacht clinic which is approximately 2 kilometres away from the scene.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated and no element of crime has been detected at this stage however, pathological investigation results will determine the cause of death. Anyone who can assist to identify the deceased or help to locate the family is urged to contact the Investigating Officer Detective Sergeant Madimetja Manganye at 064 687 6261 or to the SAPS Crime Stop at 08600 10111 alternatively report to the nearest Police Station and can also share it anonymously on MySAPS App.

The views of authors published on South Africa Today are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of South Africa Today. By viewing, visiting, using, or interacting with SouthAfricaToday.net, you are agreeing to all the provisions of the

South Africa Headlines Read more: SATODAYNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Housing in South Africa - How Have We Done Since 1994?We've made progress but the quality of the data is poor, especially the latest census

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Can South Africa Contain Pangolin Trafficking?Analysis - There are worrying signs that the illegal trade is becoming more organised, with professionals and government officials involved.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Africa: Diabetes Is South Africa's Second Biggest Killer Disease - Hiking the Sugar Tax Would HelpAnalysis - Death rates in South Africa have declined slightly during the past few years. But the country faces a steady rise in both death and disability caused by increases in non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and cancer.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Western Cape Police hard at work to rid the streets from crime in the ProvinceSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Pentagon Says Appropriated $27.9Bln for Military Intelligence Program in 2023South Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Preservation order granted for asset worth R80 000South Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »