SAP TechEd 2023: Comprehensive Generative AI Tools for Developers

Today’s dynamic technology and business landscape means every developer needs to be an AI developer,” said Juergen Mueller, Chief Technology Officer and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE.

SAP has introduced SAP Build Code solutions, designed to enhance collaboration between developers and business experts. These AI-powered tools streamline productivity, focusing on Java and JavaScript development, and leverage SAP’s generative AI co-pilot, Joule, to embed code generation features for data models, application logic, and test scripts.

In the realm of AI, quality data is paramount. SAP HANA Cloud enhances its data offerings by adding new vector database features to its multimodel offerings at no extra cost. These vector data stores effectively manage unstructured data, such as text, images, or audio, providing long-term memory and improved context for AI models. These enhancements allow users to quickly locate and retrieve similar objects, facilitating tasks like searching for suppliers based on language within contracts.

To further empower developers, SAP introduces the AI Foundation on SAP BTP, a comprehensive platform for creating AI- and generative AI-powered extensions and applications on SAP BTP. This platform includes everything developers need, from ready-to-use AI services and access to large language models to vector database capabilities and AI runtime and lifecycle management.

To meet the growing demand for skilled developers amid rapid tech innovation, SAP is enhancing learning with role-based certification and free resources for ABAP Cloud developers, promoting agility and cloud compatibility. Functional cookies help to perform certain functionalities like sharing the content of the website on social media platforms, collect feedbacks, and other third-party features. Analytical cookies are used to understand how visitors interact with the website.

South Africa Headlines Read more: ITNEWSAFRİCA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.