SAP fined R2.3bn in South Africa for corruption

Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said SAP’s R2.3-billion in penalties to South Africa show that alternative dispute resolutions can help resolve state capture cases but has warned that people need to be jailed over the German firm’s corrupt dealings. “SAP’s conduct and direct involvement in corruption in South Africa was despicable and outrageous,” said Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage in a statement on Friday.

The agreement was made in terms of an alternative dispute resolution by South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the US department of justice. People who were directly involved are still walking the streets and enjoying the fruits of their ill-gotten gains The corruption that occurred between 2013 and 2017, with some contracts negotiated through members of the notorious Gupta family, resulted in SAP contracts with the City of Johannesburg, the City of Tshwane, the department of water & sanitation, Eskom, Transnet, the South African Revenue Service, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa and the Gauteng department of financ





