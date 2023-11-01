SAP ABAP Developer - IT-Online

Mediate between developers and functional team members and will engage directly with product owner(s) and external partner feature team(s) for the respective projects/maintenance/operations requirements.

Technical oversight of developments on SAP systems that run global business processes spanning the supply, warehouse logistics and sales of automotive parts.Reviewing proposed solutions and code changes, based on learned knowledge of existing system design and client’s Global Development Guidelines.

Making sure the development solution will align with the current technical functions of the system and will fit the overall architecture.Reviewing development, checking code quality against the client’s standards.

Reconfirming during the code review that the completed development meets the original requirement, as explained by the functional expert.The following will also be expected: Reviewing & approving the functional specifications, make sure that it is complete, understandable and logically consistent from a development point of view.

Attending fall team meetings, including Stand-ups, Sprint Review, Sprint Retrospectives, Sprint Planning meetings etc.Endeavour to understand the client’s SAP system landscape and be abreast of what changes are planned and how they will affect topics planned over a release.Receiving, troubleshooting, resolving, and closing Operational and Maintenance tickets within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements).Taking a proactive approach in the software development process.

