Sanlam launches 'Financial Confidence Index’ - finds only 35% of South Africans trust their financial abilities

, an annual index which assesses the financial confidence levels of the country’s adult population. The research found that 81% of South Africans surveyed experience stress when managing their personal finances, only 35% of South Africans trust their financial abilities and just 17% don’t experience unhappiness when it comes to their current financial situation.
She said, “Personal finances have a profound impact on human behaviour, influencing decision-making, lifestyle choices, relationships, and overall well-being. When individuals are financially confident, they are more inclined to experience a higher level of overall happiness and satisfaction.”She said the country’s economic situation was a contributing factor to the findings, but that individual financial acumen could not be discounted.
The study surveyed over 1 500 respondents, representative of the adult South African population with a monthly income of R1 000 or more, and used three key behavioural finance indicators to assess overall financial confidence:, representing the capacity to bounce back from financial setbacks or unexpected challenges and adapt to changing circumstances while maintaining a sense of stability. headtopics.com
52% have access to credit, and an equivalent percentage rely on friends and family for financial support.A mere 33% don't feel embarrassed about their childhood financial situations.The survey highlighted a concerning trend in the levels of self-trust among different age groups. The lowest levels of self-trust were reported among individuals aged 40 to 60 years old.
Interestingly, despite a lack of self-trust in their financial abilities, 57% of respondents felt confident in identifying appropriate financial products for their needs. However, this sentiment was slightly less common among individuals aged 40 and above, suggesting a potential generational gap in financial literacy and awareness. headtopics.com